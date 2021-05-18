Lancaster craft brewer secures £200,000 investment smashing crowdfunding target in under 24 hours

Cannabrew develops, sells and delivers craft beers.

The brewer launched in September 2019 with their first beer Sesh IPA.

Their first lager, Soul, followed in September 2020 and is already the highest-rated lager in the UK on Untappd (beer rating app).

Elliot Horner from Cannabrew.

In contrast to other craft beers, Cannabrew ales are infused with broad-spectrum organic Cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

The CBD market is expected to reach £1 billion by 2025.

In the short time since launching, and in spite of Covid, Cannabrew has sold thousands of cans across the country into most major UK cities; and even as far as Hong Kong.

The Lancashire craft brewer has also planted over 14,000 trees through a sustainability initiative in Madagascar removing an estimated 350 tonnes of CO2 in just six months.

Cannabrew's Sesh IPA.

The six-figure crowdfunding investment means that Cannabrew can now press ahead with ambitious plans to recruit and expand, with the ultimate aim of being listed by a major UK supermarket.

Cannabrew was founded by 21 year-old Elliot Horner; a semi-professional rugby player and craft beer expert.

Read the story from May 2020 HERE.Elliot said: “We know that we’ve already created some special beers and people tell us they love our innovative approach. But, we’ve been genuinely surprised and humbled by how quickly we were backed with such a significant investment.

“We hope that the investors have chosen to back us because they see beyond the business. We hope they share our excitement for the beer and our mission to build a unique brand with a purpose.

“As the demand for CBD products grows, we want to become the market leader and go-to company for CBD-infused craft beer.

We are grateful to all our supporters - friends, family, customers and investors - and we can’t wait to take them with us on the journey.”

Cannabrew will now implement plans to grow its network of off-licenses and develop supermarket relations.

Cannabrew also plans to make its craft beers available in keg form as hospitality venues reopen post Lockdown.

Innovation will continue including new product launches to boost their direct-to-consumer activities.

The Cannabrew investment campaign was hosted on an online equity crowdfunding community website called Seedrs.

Seedrs enables all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success; empowers investors while helping businesses grow.