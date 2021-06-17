Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines of Preston and Czech Ambassador H.E. Libor Secka raise a glass in celebration of Euro 2020
Ahead of England's upcoming Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic, Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines of Preston welcomed the Czech Ambassador H.E. Libor Secka for tea and champagne at her home.
Mr Secka, who has previously worked as the Czech ambassador to Mexico, the EU, Italy, Malta, and the People's Republic of China, has been a London-based diplomat since 2016 and dropped in to visit Lady Milena at her home in Preston on his way back from Glasgow where he watched the Czech national side beat Scotland 2-0 at Hampden Park.
Lady Milena was herself born in Czechoslovakia in 1929 and was one of the children saved by Sir Nicholas Winton, who smuggled Jewish youngsters out of Prague along the Kindertransport route before the Nazi invasion.
In fact, Lady Milena even worked as an interpreter for the Czech national football team at the 1996 European Championships in England. There was much cause for celebration following the Czech Republic's victory as all in attendance raised a glass of champagne.
England will meet the Czech Republic at Wembley next Tuesday, June 22nd.