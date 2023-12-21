Gaynor Lord: Mum whose tragic disappearance grabbed the nation was from Lancashire

The mum-of-three's body was discovered a week after she went missing.

A mum whose disappearance caught the nation's attention, was originally from Lancashire, her friend has claimed.

Gaynor Lord went missing on Friday, December 8 after leaving her position on a gin counter at Norwich's Jarrolds department store more than an hour early. Sadly, her body was discovered in a nearby river a week later.

Her disapperance and death made national headlines, owing to the mysterious circumstances surrounding her leaving work, CCTV footage of her dashing through Norwich city centre, and her belongings being strewn all over a park.

Lancashire Police were even consulted on how to deal with the case, following an inquiry into how officers handled the Nicola Bulley disappearance.

Julie Butcher, Gaynor's friend, revealed that she had received two phone calls from the 55-year-old on the day she went missing.

The pair first met at a local tennis club, where they would play matches against one another. The last game they had was back in July. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Butcher said: "She was quite feisty sometimes, in a funny way, we were both from Lancashire so we had that in common.

"During lockdown, we would meet in the city and we would go for a walk with our dogs. I can't imagine why she would do this."

Gaynor's half brother, Allan Weston, 43, lives in Blackpool, but it is not known which part of Lancashire Gaynor came from.

A post-mortem was carried out on Gaynor's body the day after it was discovered.

Norfolk Police said: "The post-mortem examination has found no indications of any third-party involvement. The death is not being treated as suspicious."