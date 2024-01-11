12 Food banks and community shops in and around Preston, South Ribble and Chorley

The cost of living crisis has hit every community in Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to latest Government statistics, 2.1 million people in the UK live in household which has used a food bank in the previous 12 months.

Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK wide network distributed close to three million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship – this is an increase of 37 per cent from the previous year and more than one million of these parcels were distributed for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the cost of living affecting communities across Lancashire, we have rounded up a list of where food banks and help is available.

Food bank vouchers

It is important to note that food bank vouchers are needed for some venues, including those run by the Trussell Trust. Residents should contact their local authority customers services team, who will check eligibility. Many local schools, churches and doctors surgeries also hold a supply of foodbank vouchers, as well as Citizens Advice.

Close-up of a young woman standing outside with a box of food donations for a charitable cause. Credit: AJ Watt Getty Images

Noor Food Bank

This food bank operates from Noor Hall, Noor Street, every Monday from 6.30pm-7.30pm. It doesn't open on Bank Holidays and referrals (from local authorities, mental health services etc) must be made before attending. Visit: https://noorfoodbank.co.uk/

Preston Community Hub Food Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Samuel Street, the food market is £5 per person, per bag on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 1pm. All donations are used to re-invest in the Community Centre. For more information, call 07517339887 or email: [email protected]

Salvation Army Preston

The Salvation Army operates a food bank from its centre in Harrington Street every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am - 1pm. If you are in need of food, ask for a referral from Citizens Advice, the council, your health visitor or other support agencies. If it is your first time requiring support, if you are unable to access a referral elsewhere, contact the Salvation Army directly here.

LUV Preston

Run in conjunction with The Freedom Centre and St Christophers Lea, this food bank is part of a network covering the whole of Preston. Volunteers currently deliver in the PR1/PR2 areas.

Food parcels are done on a referral basis usually from GPs, schools, CAB and other charities and organisations. If you are in need of emergency food provision you can also contact the LUV Preston office by emailing [email protected] for a brief assessment and self referral.

ShareIT Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This food bank is run from the Pastoral Centre of Holy Family Church in Redcar Avenue, Ingol. It opens every day apart from Fridays and Sundays. People can visit the Food Bank every two weeks while their emergency continues and the service can be accessed by obtaining a referral voucher from a member of the clergy, or support organisations. For more information and opening times, visit shareitpreston.org.uk/using-the-food-bank/ or call 07545 277779.

Living Waters, Chorley

If you have a referral, you can collect a parcel from Cafe Connect, 33-45 Bolton Street, Chorley on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm, and Fridays from 10am to 2pm. A free meal and drink from the café is available when food parcels are collected.

Other partner agencies also attend to offer support with education, employment support and training.

New Day Church Food Hub, Lostock Hall

A food bank operates at the New Day Church building in Ward Street, Lostock Hall on Wednesdays between 10am and 2pm. Food Hub members pay £2.50 and are able to choose 10 items from the shop plus free items such as short dated bread and produce. The value of the bags will be at least £15. The money made goes back into the running of the Food Hub. Call 01772 461454.

Leyland Food Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Food Bank is run by The St Vincent De Paul Society at St Mary’s Community Centre, Broadfield Drive, Leyland. It is open from Monday to Thursday, 10am till 12pm. For more information, email: [email protected]

Christian Community Larder, Bamber Bridge

This operates on Mondays and Fridays from 9.30-11.30am at St Aidan's Community Hub, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, and costs £2.50 a visit. No referral needed. For more information, phone: 07762 905978 or email: [email protected].

Penwortham Food bank

This food bank runs every Friday from 9.30am to 12pm at Penwortham Community Centre, Kingsfold Drive. For more information on the service, email: [email protected]

Wade Community Shop

This runs every Monday and Tuesday from 2.30-6.30pm at Wade Hall Community Centre, 73 Royal Avenue, Leyland. For £3.50 a visit, people can get up to 10 items per week. Phone 07565144157 for more details.

Community Network and Outreach service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad