A pre-inquest review into the death of a Penwortham schoolboy will take place later this week.

All Hallow's pupil Dylan Crossey died aged 15 in October 2016, having been knocked off his bicycle in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, by a car that did not stop.

A week-long inquest into Dylan's death was sensationally halted in September 2021 when Coroner Dr James Adely referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting driver David Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

But two days before Christmas 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service decided the driver should not face criminal charges.

In 2018 Mr Harwood, of New Longton, pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and because of a lack of evidence, he was later formally found not guilty of causing Dylan’s death by dangerous or careless driving.

What's happening this week?

On Friday, a pre-inquest review will be held via Zoom, involving Preston's coroner, Dylan's family and representatives, and Mr Harwood's representatives.

The late Dylan Crossey

The purpose is to check that the parties have complied with all previous court orders and directions, it will give directions for the conduct of the inquest, and will fix a timetable.

What does an inquest do?

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

The purpose of the inquest is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died and to provide the details needed for their death to be registered. It is not a trial.