DJ who created 'First Dance' pandemic research event in Liverpool is coming to Lancaster

Liverpool DJ Yousef is coming to Lancaster.

Earlier this month, Yousef organised the first club nights in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The two nights at Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock were part of the government’s Event’s Research Programme (ERP) studying the effects of Covid on large-scale events.

There were no masks and no social distancing once clubbers were inside the warehouse, but attendees must have had a negative Covid test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two 3,000 capacity events featured sets from Fatboy Slim, Sven Väth, the Blessed Madonna and Yousef himself.

Now the founder of the long-running Liverpool club nights Circus is coming to Lancaster, brought by city promoters Doin' It After Dark and Kanteena, who are promising "one of the biggest electronic music line-ups we have ever seen."

Lancaster DJ and Doin' It After Dark promoter Leon Wanless, who has been putting on events for over 20 years, taking him across the Middle East, Asia and all over Europe with regular gigs at Ibiza, said: "We are really looking forward to bringing international DJs to Lancaster.

"This is really going to put Lancaster on the electronic music scene map and it is one of the biggest and strongest line-ups ever to come to the city, we have people coming from all over the North West and beyond.

Leon Wanless, from Doin' It After Dark.

"It's an amazing thing that Yousef has done and we are really excited he is coming to Lancaster."

The event also features Chemical Brothers tour DJ James Holroyd, Lancaster DJ and Highest Point regular Sonny Wharton, and Warehouse Project and Sankeys Red Light resident Krysko.

Tickets for the event on July 31 are available via Skiddle.

It is being sponsored by Red Bull and every ticket via Skiddle includes a free vodka Red Bull.