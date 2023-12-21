This summer we launched the Blackpool Gazette Camera Club.

The page, run on Facebook, aims to celebrate the fantastic shots our readers have taken across the area.

We’ve pulled together 14 of the most-loved pictures based on the likes they’ve received – and there is one clear winner.

If you want to contribute a photo or photos, email: [email protected]

Please note that some photographs may display differently on screens to how they were sent in - this is due to constraints on the screen.

This shot, looking across the river was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Steve Eaves and got 253 likes. Photo: Steve Eaves

This wonderful picture of the Red Arrows arriving at the airshow in August was taken by Steve Eaves and got 181 likes. Photo: Steve Eaves

This shot of Stanley Park with Blackpool Tower in the distance was captured from East Park Drive by Russell Howarth. It got 91 likes. Photo: Russell Howarth

This picture of the town centre was taken by Cheryl B Visual Art and got 128 likes. Photo: Cheryl B Visual Art