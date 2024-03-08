Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who taught thousands of people to drive across the Preston area has died aged 85.

For more than 40 years Bill Carroll steered people in the right direction, first as a British School of Motoring (BSM) instructor, before going self-employed. His family say they have been overwhelmed by messages from past pupils, many of whom say they wouldn't have passed their test without him.

Bills daughter Janette Ashby said: "He taught me to drive in 1977, and he was so patient. So many people have said how good he was - it makes me proud that he was my dad."

Bill, who was born in Preston in January 1939, grew up in Plungington, and attened Preston Grammar School before joining Preston Borough Police, where he himself was taught to drive both cars and motorbikes.

The late Bill Carroll

Janette said: "He loved driving, it was a real passion of his. But I think because he spent so long sat down in the car, he also loved to be active with a real love of rollerskating, dancing, cycling and running with the Preston Harriers when he was younger."

As well as a love for Preston North End, Janette said family meant a great deal to her father, with he and late wife Brenda having four children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She said: "He was a really good dad. He was kind, loving and would do anything for anyone."

Bill moved from Ribbleton to Penwortham, then Midge Hall and Much Hoole before finally residing at the Lakeland View Care Facility in Heysham due to a long illness. He died on February 29.