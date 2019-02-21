UCLan rewards medics with honorary titles

Have your say

The University of Central Lancashire has handed out a clutch of awards to East Lancashire medical professionals in recognition for the support they have given to the university.

The 23 East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) doctors, consultants and senior directors were rewarded with honorary titles after helping with the development, research and support of the university’s School of Medicine.

Six were made Honorary Professors, three selected as Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturers while 14 are now Honorary Senior Lecturers. It is the first time the Medical School has handed out honorary positions to ELHT staff.

Professor Cathy Jackson, executive dean of the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, said: “We have worked closely with the Trust for the past five years and these 23 health professionals are being recognised for the hard work they have put in to facilitate the growth of our Medical School.”

The six Honorary Professors are:

Anton Krige, Associate Medical Director for Research and Development, Damian Riley, Executive Medical Director, Damien Lynch, Director of Undergraduate Education, Lee Suan Teh, Consultant Rheumatologist, Robin Paton, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon,Scot Garg, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist.

The three Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturers are: Fawad Zaman, Consultant Chest Physician, Fizan Younis, Consultant Upper Limb and trauma Surgeon, Nasira Misfar, Speciality Doctor Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The 14 Honorary Senior Lecturers are: Anna Macpherson, consultant in palliative medicine,,Chintan Sanghvi, consultant ophthalmic surgeon,,Gary Cousin, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon,,Iain Crossingham, consultant intensivist and respiratory physician, John Dean, deputy medical director (transformation), Manu Shah, consultant dermatologist,

Martin Maher, consultant obstetrician, Naseem Ghazali, consultant oral & maxillofacial/head & neck oncology & reconstructive surgery, Saifudin Khalid, consultant respiratory and general medicine, Shalom Srirangam, consultant urological surgeon

Shenaz Ramtoola, consultant physician, clinical lead for diabetes and endocrinology, Simon Hill, consultant urogynaecologist,Surya Narayan, consultant ENT surgeon and Christine Clark, specialty doctor in medical education.