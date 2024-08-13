Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Central Lancashire will lead on a £3 million project to deliver world-leading health and social care research training in the North West.

What is the project?

Funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the four-year Inspiring Students into Research Scheme (INSIGHT) will be delivered in partnership with health and social care employers throughout the North West.

It will focus on training newly qualified health and social care professionals to understand research and use it effectively to underpin their practice. This will be done primarily through degree programmes that address health and care challenges and build regional capacity for the delivery of high-quality research and implementation.

INSIGHT’s main aim is to develop a highly skilled research savvy workforce equipped to tackle the complex health and care challenges of the future and navigate a landscape of widening health inequalities, where people are living longer but with complex health conditions.

UCLan says that with the NHS under strain due to staff shortages and funding cuts, this type of investment in the skills of health and social care practitioners is essential to develop solutions to overcome the challenges faced.

The scheme will fund up to 30 health and social care research Masters degrees each year, hosted by the four partner universities. Part-time study options will enable students to simultaneously develop their profession-specific skills in practice.

Students will develop their research skills through in-depth exploration of issues arising from both their practice and the priorities of their employing organisations, such as how to prevent people from becoming ill and improving the lives of those living with multiple long-term conditions.

Utilising the NIHR infrastructure across the North West, the INSIGHT scheme will also include engagement activities, work placements and specialists modules tailored to the needs of the health and social care workforce.

Who else is involved in the project?

As the lead organisation, UCLan will build on its existing collaborations with the region’s research-intensive Universities of Manchester, Liverpool, and Lancaster, along with more than 30 co-applicants and partners representing NHS Trusts, primary care, local authorities, voluntary and community organisations, to deliver a range of initiatives.

Further support for the scheme will be provided by NIHR infrastructure partner organisations including the Applied Research Collaborations (ARCs) and Clinical Research Networks (CRNs) of Greater Manchester and the North West Coast, the Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), and the region’s Research Support Service Hub.

What have UCLan said about it?

Professor of Stroke Care at the University of Central Lancashire Dame Caroline Watkins and Implementation lead for the ARC NWC, will lead the four-year initiative. She said: “The University is known for its academic excellence and has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality education and research at all levels in the health and care professions, nursing and midwifery, social work, pharmacy and public health.

“By leading on this exciting National Institute for Health and Care Research initiative, we will use the power of partnership to address the challenges faced by our communities. Our vision is for graduates to continue working in our partner organisations to drive innovation, translate evidence into practice, and promote practice relevant research.

“The goal as ever would be to improve patient experience, outcomes, and health and social care systems.”

What have the other Lancashire partners said?

Dr Lisa Ashmore, Associate Dean for Engagement in the Faculty of Health and Medicine at Lancaster University said: “The North West INSIGHT programme will provide excellent opportunities for health and social care professionals to develop research skills early in their careers.

“The expertise and networks gained through working across professional and institutional boundaries will increase the capacity and diversity of the research skilled healthcare workforce in the region. Together, these professionals will have the potential to make significant contributions to improving health in the North West.”

Chief Nurse Officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria Trust Oliver Soriano, said: “The National Institute for Health and Care Research Inspiring Students into Research Scheme has the potential to upskill our fantastic health and social care professionals. Teaching them research skills at Masters level, supports the Trust’s strategic aim by finding evidence based solutions to the challenges our service users face in Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

Active Lancashrie Chief Executive Adrian Leather said: “Active Lancashire welcomes this opportunity to continue to build our keep knowledge and insight about our Lancashire residents. Physical Activity enables healthy lives; we look forward to practitioner led research about what works.”

What is the NIHR’s involvlement?

The NIHR funds, enables and delivers world-leading health and social care research that improves people's health and wellbeing and promotes economic growth.

The North West is one of 12 regions in England to benefit from £34.9m provided by the NIHR for student research training and engagement programmes.

Professor Waljit Dhillo, Dean of the NIHR Academy, added: “We know how important early exposure to research is for building capacity within health and social care. The INSIGHT programme will offer over 300 funded research masters places per year and provide engagement activities that have the potential to excite and capture the imagination of students at an early stage in their career.

“I’m delighted that we can invest in our next generation of researchers in the North West region, and show students all of the benefits that research roles and careers have to offer."

The first cohort is due to start in October and potential applicants can find out more here.