UCLan graduate returns to Preston to 'Celebrate Preston Bus Station Through Photography'

He came to Preston to study forensic science and left with a career in photography.

Now UCLan graduate Jamie Hawkesworth is returning to the city this week to give a talk about his pictures - and his recently published book of images of Preston Bus Station.

Jamie will be at the Harris Museum on Wednesday to recount his small part in the campaign to save the iconic building from the bulldozers.

In 2013 he heard the sixties structure was at risk and spent a month in the city photographing the place and the people who use it.

“The station was then on big loop,” he recalled. “I just walked around it all day, every day, just waiting for people to pop out at me.”

It was the second time he had photographed the bus station - the first was while he was a UCLan student, spending a weekend there to produce a pamphlet of pictures in 2010 which kick-started his career.

Celebrating Preston Bus Station Through Photography (6pm-7pm) is free.