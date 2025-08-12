A man has been charged after two young boys reported they were sexually assaulted in Padiham.

The boys, who are both under the age of 10, were playing on a footbridge off Thompson Street when they were approached by an unknown man on Sunday afternoon.

After engaging them in conversation, it was reported that he sexually assaulted them both.

A man has been charged after two young boys reported that they were sexually assaulted in Padiham | Contributed

A man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning after police conducted “extensive enquiries” in the area.

Pilkington, 49, of Walton Street, Accrington was later charged with two counts of committing a sexual offence on a child under 13 and two counts of breaching a Sexual harm Prevention Order.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Det Chief Kelly Kenyon, of Burnley CID, said: “Although a man has been charged and remanded into custody our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“If you have seen or been made aware of any suspicious or concerning behaviour in Padiham over recent weeks, I would ask that you make contact with DC Victoria Evans.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1022 of August 10.