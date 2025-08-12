Two young boys 'sexually assaulted by man' while playing on footbridge in Padiham
The boys, who are both under the age of 10, were playing on a footbridge off Thompson Street when they were approached by an unknown man on Sunday afternoon.
After engaging them in conversation, it was reported that he sexually assaulted them both.
A man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning after police conducted “extensive enquiries” in the area.
Pilkington, 49, of Walton Street, Accrington was later charged with two counts of committing a sexual offence on a child under 13 and two counts of breaching a Sexual harm Prevention Order.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Det Chief Kelly Kenyon, of Burnley CID, said: “Although a man has been charged and remanded into custody our enquiries are very much ongoing.
“If you have seen or been made aware of any suspicious or concerning behaviour in Padiham over recent weeks, I would ask that you make contact with DC Victoria Evans.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1022 of August 10.