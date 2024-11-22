Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women are wanted by police after £2,000 was stolen from a pensioner’s handbag in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred while a woman in her 70s was inside the McDonalds in Friargate at around 3.15pm on October 23.

An envelope containing £2,000 in cash was taken from her handbag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to these two women after £2,000 was stolen from a pensioner’s handbag in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday (November 22) released a CCTV image of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you know them, or if you have any information or recognise the women in the images, please get in contact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0812 of October 23.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.