Two women wanted after £2,000 stolen from pensioner's handbag in Preston McDonald's

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
Two women are wanted by police after £2,000 was stolen from a pensioner’s handbag in Preston.

The incident occurred while a woman in her 70s was inside the McDonalds in Friargate at around 3.15pm on October 23.

An envelope containing £2,000 in cash was taken from her handbag.

Officers want to speak to these two women after £2,000 was stolen from a pensioner’s handbag in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday (November 22) released a CCTV image of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you know them, or if you have any information or recognise the women in the images, please get in contact.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0812 of October 23.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

