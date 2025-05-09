Two week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 38 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks
2. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: Excavate joint bay in the verge to install and joint cable for new connection. rest of the works in private
When: May 12-May 15 | Google Maps
3. Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Road space licence for Installation of VRS barrier system to protect the bungalow on the corner of Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh. TM setup by Chevron Traffic Management.
When: May 12-May 20 | Google Maps
4. Moorside Lane, Catforth
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate test pit under 2 way lights outside Primary substation gates to test cables for continuity back to Lodge lane
When: May 12-May 15 | Google Maps
