Police are seeking Sarah Healey and Charlie Woodcock in connection with a spate of thefts at shops in Blackburn and Darwen.

The pair are wanted as part of enquiries into seven offences.

Healey, 43, and Woodcock, 31, are known to have links to Blackburn, Darwen and Blackpool.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1021 of August 5.

Members of the public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.