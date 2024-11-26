Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of driving a motorbike dangerously are being investigated by police in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in the resort responded to reports of two males driving in an anti-social manner on a motorbike near Poulton Square.

Two boys, both aged 17, from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft, riding with no license or insurance, and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of riding a motorcycle dangerously | National World

They are now subject to police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bike is believed to be stolen, and police would like to hear from anyone with footage of the incident to email [email protected].

Sergeant Will Nelson said: “We are aware of recent reports in the local area around off-road type bikes being driven dangerously on the road.

“We have developed plans to tackle this kind of anti-social behaviour, and the plan was enacted in this instance and resulted in two arrests.

“We will continue to take action to keep the public safe.”

Operatiin Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.