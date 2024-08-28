Two teenage boys sentenced following string of attempted burglaries in Preston
Police received multiple reports of people trying to gain access to cars and houses in the Frenchwood and Fulwood areas on Tuesday morning.
Officers later located and arrested two boys in Frenchwood and detained a 16-year-old boy in Fulwood.
Two 17-year-old boys from Preston were subsequently charged with three counts of attempted burglary and two counts of interfering with a vehicle.
Both appeared in court on Wednesday where they each pleaded guilty to the offences.
One was sentenced to 12 months in a youth detention centre white the other was given to a 12-month youth offending team referral.
The 16-year-old boy was released on bail while police continued their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.”