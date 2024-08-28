Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenage boys have been sentenced following a string of attempted burglaries in Preston.

Police received multiple reports of people trying to gain access to cars and houses in the Frenchwood and Fulwood areas on Tuesday morning.

Officers later located and arrested two boys in Frenchwood and detained a 16-year-old boy in Fulwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teenagers have been sentenced following attempted burglaries in Preston | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two 17-year-old boys from Preston were subsequently charged with three counts of attempted burglary and two counts of interfering with a vehicle.

Both appeared in court on Wednesday where they each pleaded guilty to the offences.

One was sentenced to 12 months in a youth detention centre white the other was given to a 12-month youth offending team referral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old boy was released on bail while police continued their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.”