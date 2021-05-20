Two still 'critical' in hospital following suspected gas explosion in Heysham
Two people remain in a critical condition in hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.
George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the incident.
George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were injured and have since been discharged from hospital.
A man aged 44 and a woman aged 50 remain in hospital with injuries described as “critical”.
Police said enquiries under way into the cause of the suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue were expected to take ‘some weeks.’
Chief Insp Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “This appalling incident has resulted in the loss of a young boy’s life and has left two others with very serious injuries. My thoughts today are with George’s family and loved ones at this sad time, as well as those others affected by this incident.
“While we have today started our enquiries, alongside our partners, into what led to yesterday’s explosion I must stress that we are faced with an extremely complex scene which needs painstaking and forensic investigation. I appreciate that the community are concerned and want answers but I’m afraid it is likely to take some considerable time before we are in a position to provide them. I would like to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation to come forward and contact us. Even if you think the information you have is insignificant or irrelevant please tell us and we can be the judge. I would also ask that people try and avoid speculating about what may have happened and what the cause of this tragic incident may have been and give police and partners the time and space to make the enquiries they need to get to the truth.” Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0180 of May 16.