Two prolific shoplifters sentenced following targeted police operation in Burnley town centre
David Hodgson Smith, of Hudson Street, and Mark Tomlinson, of no fixed address, were both arrested last week as part of Operation Vulture - a campaign by Burnley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team to support local businesses and drive down theft.
Smith was arrested on July 28 and charged with three shoplifting offences.
He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court the following day where he pleaded guilty.
He was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from several shops in Burnley.
He was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Tomlinson, who had recently been convicted of 18 thefts, was arrested again on July 29 after another shoplifting offence and two assaults on police officers.
He was sentenced to 24 weeks in custody at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on July 30 after pleading guilty.
The arrests were part of a week of heightened police activity in the town centre, with increased foot patrols - both uniformed and plain-clothes - gathering intelligence on repeat offenders and working closely with local businesses.
Sgt Victoria Bramley of the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team said the initiative sends a clear message.
“We want to send the message that any reports of shoplifting to the police will be investigated and we will take positive action to support our local businesses and prevent reoffending,” she said.
Police say the operation also included community engagement through mobile police stations, cadet involvement and mounted patrols aimed at reassuring the public and maintaining a visible presence.