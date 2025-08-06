Two prolific Blackburn shoplifters banned from stores including Morrisons, B&M, Aldi and Asda

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
Two prolific shoplifters from Blackburn have been banned from entering several major stores in Blackburn and Darwen including Morrisons, B&M, Aldi and Asda.

Sarah Healey, 42, and Charlie Woodcock, 31, both of Shear Bank Road, Blackburn, were issued five-year Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on July 31

As part of the orders, both are banned from entering several retail stores in Blackburn and Darwen.

Charlie Woodcock and Sarah Healey have been banned from entering several major stores across Blackburn and Darwen including Morrisons, B&M, Aldi and Asdaplaceholder image
Charlie Woodcock and Sarah Healey have been banned from entering several major stores across Blackburn and Darwen including Morrisons, B&M, Aldi and Asda | Lancashire Police

Healey is prohibited from entering:

  • Asda, School Street, Darwen
  • B&M Bargains, King William Street, Blackburn
  • Iceland, School Street, Darwen
  • Aldi, Montague Street, Blackburn
  • Morrisons, Railway Road, Blackburn

She was also handed rehabilitation activity requirements and ordered to pay compensation.

Woodcock is prohibited from entering:

  • Asda, School Street, Darwen
  • B&M Bargains, King William Street, Blackburn
  • Dunelm, Lower Audley Street, Blackburn
  • Aldi, Montague Street, Blackburn
  • Morrisons, Railway Road, Blackburn

The orders were made under Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing campaign to tackle retail crime, supported by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

The initiative focuses on hotspot patrols, increased police visibility in problem areas, and stronger collaboration with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, gain better insight into shoplifting trends and identify repeat offenders.

