Two Preston women arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of items stolen from TK Maxx and Tesco

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:19 BST
Two Preston women were arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of items stolen were from TK Maxx and Tesco.

£180 worth of handbags were stolen from the TK Maxx store at Capitol Centre shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old woman from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft after officers arrived.

Two women were arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of items stolen were from TK Maxx and Tesco
Two women were arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of items stolen were from TK Maxx and Tesco | Contributed

In a separate incident, almost £300 worth of items were stolen from the Tesco store in Longridge Road on Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman from Preston was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of theft following numerous enquiries.

Both women remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

