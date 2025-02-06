Two men have been prosecuted for illegal waste activities in a residential area of Preston.

At Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 29, Jamil Hanif, 49, of Garstang Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to operating a regulated waste facility without the necessary environmental permit between November 1, 2021 and December 6, 2023. Richard Allen, 39, of Pope Lane, Preston, also pleaded guilty to illegally depositing controlled waste on the same site between August 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, in violation of environmental regulations.

Household and commercial waste, construction debris and car parts were found piled on the plot of land to the east of Skeffington Road, Deepdale, on land which had been leased to the firm by Preston City Council.

Both defendants received 12-month Community Orders, requiring them to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. Richard Allen was ordered to pay a £300 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge. Jamil Hanif was ordered to pay a £1,000 contribution to prosecution costs and a £114 government surcharge.

The illegal tip | EA

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency, who brought the prosecution, said: “This case highlights our commitment to tackling environmental crime. Illegal waste operations pose significant risks to the environment and legitimate businesses. We are pleased that the defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.”

Background

The case concerns a site owned by Preston City Council, which was initially leased to Finney Skeffington Ltd (FSL), a company directed by Hanif. Despite the company’s official dormant status, Hanif used the site for waste storage and sorting activities related to house clearances linked to his wife’s property rental business.

Allen, acting under Hanif’s instructions, was responsible for tipping waste at the site.

Waste being left | EA

Illegal waste activities at the site first came to light in November 2021, when a surveyor appointed by Preston City Council documented significant waste accumulation, including household and commercial waste, construction debris, and car parts.

As a result, the council terminated FSL’s lease; however, Hanif continued to use the site under a temporary agreement with the council. Further reports from local residents, including photographic and video evidence, showed waste being regularly delivered and dumped on the site, with Allen visibly involved in tipping waste.

This evidence, along with Environment Agency investigations, led to the prosecution.