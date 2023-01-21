Two people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Preston
Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Preston on Saturday morning.
By Tony Durkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 11:55am
Two fire engines from the Preston fire station responded to the call to the incident on Robin Street shortly after 10.20am.
A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was out on arrival however firefighters gave first aid to two casualties who were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and who were subsequently treated by ambulance crews.”