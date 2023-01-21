News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Preston

Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Preston on Saturday morning.

By Tony Durkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 11:55am

Two fire engines from the Preston fire station responded to the call to the incident on Robin Street shortly after 10.20am.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was out on arrival however firefighters gave first aid to two casualties who were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and who were subsequently treated by ambulance crews.”

Hide Ad
Two fire engines responded to the incident on Saturday morning.
Preston