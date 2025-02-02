Two people rescued from rising water by Lancashire firefighters
Lancashire firefighters rescued two people who were stuck in rising water on a narrow coastal lane.
Three fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, and Carnforth attended the incident involving people in water on Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands.
Firefighters utilised an inflatable walkway to rescue the two casualties who were stuck in rising tide water in the village, close to Morecambe.
Crews were on scene for thirty minutes.
The incident occurred just before 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon,
Parts of Bolton-le-Sands have been prone to flooding in recent years, including Lowlands Lane.