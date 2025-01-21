Two people charged after police dog helps apprehend car thieves in Burnley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been charged after a car was stolen in Burnley.

Police were called to reports two individuals had stolen a car from an address in Brennand Street on Sunday evening.

The vehicle was spotted by officers a short distance away.

Two people have been charged after a car was stolen an address in Brennand Street, BurnleyTwo people have been charged after a car was stolen an address in Brennand Street, Burnley
Two people have been charged after a car was stolen an address in Brennand Street, Burnley | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the help of PD Bane, the stolen vehicle was stopped and both occupants were detained.

Michael Smith, 47, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Victoria Bromley, 46 also of no fixed abode, was charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Burnley PoliceLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice