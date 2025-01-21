Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been charged after a car was stolen in Burnley.

Police were called to reports two individuals had stolen a car from an address in Brennand Street on Sunday evening.

The vehicle was spotted by officers a short distance away.

Two people have been charged after a car was stolen an address in Brennand Street, Burnley

With the help of PD Bane, the stolen vehicle was stopped and both occupants were detained.

Michael Smith, 47, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Victoria Bromley, 46 also of no fixed abode, was charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.