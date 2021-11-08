Two people assessed by paramedics after house fire in Lancashire

Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen were called to a house fire in Hope Street at around 4.35am today (November 8)>

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

North West Ambulance Services assessed two people at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

