Two people assessed by paramedics after house fire in Lancashire

An investigation was launched after a fire broke out at a home in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:17 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:20 pm

Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen were called to a house fire in Hope Street at around 4.35am today (November 8)>

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

North West Ambulance Services assessed two people at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen were called to a house fire in Hope Street
