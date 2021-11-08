Two people assessed by paramedics after house fire in Lancashire
An investigation was launched after a fire broke out at a home in Blackburn.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:20 pm
Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen were called to a house fire in Hope Street at around 4.35am today (November 8)>
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
North West Ambulance Services assessed two people at the scene.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
