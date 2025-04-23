Two people arrested after police stop 'suspicious' car by Kirkham prison and find 'illegal contraband'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 18:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were arrested on drugs supply offences after police searched a vehicle parked near Kirkham prison.

Police conducted an operation on Monday after receiving community intelligence about illegal items thrown over Kirkham prison’s walls.

Officers searched a vehicle parked suspiciously near the prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
HMP KirkhamHMP Kirkham
HMP Kirkham | Google

They subsequently found wrapped items believed to contain illegal contraband.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Two people were arrested for drug supply offences and later released on bail pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ We want to say a massive thanks because you as a community made the report and we deployed to the incident.

“Without assistance from the public and gathering of that intelligence we wouldn’t be able to take robust action against criminals on the Fylde Coast.”

Related topics:KirkhamPoliceLancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice