Two men wanted by Lancashire Police following burglary in Oswaldtwistle
The theft occurred at an address on Duke Street on December 4.
Officers today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0246 of December 4.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.