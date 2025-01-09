Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men are wanted by police following a burglary in Oswaldtwistle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft occurred at an address on Duke Street on December 4.

Officers today released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men are wanted by police following a burglary in Oswaldtwistle | Lancashire Police

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0246 of December 4.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.