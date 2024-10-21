Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after bank cards stolen from vehicle used at several petrol stations
Thornton-Cleveleys and Poulton Police on Monday released images of two men they wanted to speak to in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle.
Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle and used at numerous service stations.
One of the men is wearing black shorts, a dark top, a hooded coat and appears to be carrying a bottle of alcohol.
The other man is wearing grey pants, a black coat, a white cap and is carrying various food and drink items.
No further details were released by police.
If you recognise the men, email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240831-0652.