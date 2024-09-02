Two men wanted after teenage boy has bike stolen during robbery on Preston Flag Market
A teenage boy had his bike stolen on the Flag Market at around 8pm on Tuesday (July 30).
Officers on Monday released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1573 of July 30.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.