Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men are wanted by police after a teenager was robbed in Preston.

A teenage boy had his bike stolen on the Flag Market at around 8pm on Tuesday (July 30).

Officers on Monday released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men are wanted by police following a robbery in Preston | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1573 of July 30.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.