Two men wanted after teenage boy has bike stolen during robbery on Preston Flag Market

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men are wanted by police after a teenager was robbed in Preston.

A teenage boy had his bike stolen on the Flag Market at around 8pm on Tuesday (July 30).

Officers on Monday released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two men are wanted by police following a robbery in PrestonTwo men are wanted by police following a robbery in Preston
Two men are wanted by police following a robbery in Preston | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1573 of July 30.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonLancashire PolicePolice