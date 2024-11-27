Two men were injured after being attacked by a large dog in Blackpool.

Officers were called to the incident on Clifford Street shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Two men, both in their 30s, were outside an address on the street when they were attacked by a “large black Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog”.

Two men were injured after being attacked by a dog on Clifford Street, Blackpool | Google

One of the men suffered puncture wounds and a possible broken wrist and thumb, while the other suffered puncture wounds.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the dog or its owner to come forward.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1005 of November 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.