Two men were charged after multiple high-value agricultural GPS units were stolen during thefts across the North of England.

Aidas Cinga, 27, of no fixed abode, and Damantas Skeltys, 28, also of no fixed abode, were both charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

They appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday and were subsequently remanded in custody to appear at the same court on September 16.

The men were charged following a multi-force operation involving officers from Lancashire, Cheshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside and the National Rural Crime Unit.

Supt Andy Huddleston, from the National Rural Crime Unit and National Policing Lead for Theft of Construction and Agricultural Theft said: “This was a collaborative effort between a number of forces to tackle what is International Organised Crime targeting UK farms, and we’re also working with our law enforcement colleagues in France and Germany.

“We would ask farmers to remain vigilant and are grateful to the NFU Mutual who have assisted greatly in not just this investigation but also the wider tackling of GPS thefts across the UK.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.