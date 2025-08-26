Two men attacked and threatened with knife while collecting relative from Blackpool primary school

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Two men were attacked and threatened with a knife while picking up a relative from a primary school in Blackpool.

The incident happened near Westminster Primary Academy on Westminster Road shortly after 3pm on Monday, July 7.

The victims, who had just arrived to collect a child from the school, were approached by two men before being assaulted and threatened with a blade.

Officers want to identify these two men following an attack near a primary school in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Officers want to identify these two men following an attack near a primary school in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

No one was injured in the incident, officers confirmed.

Detectives today have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we ask that anyone who recognises the men in the footage, or has information or further footage to share with us gets in contact. “

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 0788 of July 7, 2025.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

