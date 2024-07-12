Two Lancashire spas named 'best' at the Good Spa Awards 2024
More than 259,000 people voted for their favourite spas from across the UK, as part of The Good Spa Guide's 15th annual awards.
Voted as the Best Day Spa was The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village. Reviewers said: “Set in 100 acres of Lancashire countryside, with a small lake containing a fountain and ducks, the adult-only spahotel feels a world away from city life.”
The “glamourous” spa has its own separate entrance and reception area, with the thermal space described as “stunning”, the changing rooms “spotless”, and the Balinese salt inhalation room one of the reviewers favourites.
For the third consecutiv year, the title of Best Hotel Spa went to The Woodland Spa in Burnley. This spa - part of the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort, is set in 100 acres of Lancashire countryside. It was hailed by reviewers for its “sense of intimacy and peace”, as well as the stunning views from its outdoor terrace.
Today Crow Wood bosses have announced that a £16m sanctuary will be opening this summer “which promises a luxury spa escape like no other”. They say it will double the size of the spa and introduce more thermal experiences. They add: “However, we value the luxury of space and will not double the number of guests, ensuring a tranquil and exclusive experience for you.”
