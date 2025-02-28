Two Lancashire restaurants have emerged as winners in this year’s National Curry Awards.

Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road, Barnoldswick, was named the Balti Restaurant of the Year.

And down the road in Blackburn, Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant was handed the Pakistani Restaurant of the Year award.

The Barlick Raj team are now celebrating their national success after winning this North West award last year | Third party

The annual event honours the very best curry houses in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

The awards ceremony took place last month at the Stanley House & Spa in Mellor.

Hundreds of businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards, which also include categories such as Best Takeaway and Best Chef.

It is the second time that Barlick Raj has won the national title, also triumphing in 2024..

And back in November, the restaurant was named the Best Indian Restaurant in the North West.

Owner Habib Ullah said: “ We’re so proud to have been crowned the best Balti in the uk by nations curry award.

“That is now the second time in a row as we also won it last year. All the hard work we put in has paid off again.

“We’ve been at the restaurant for 14 years and for the first few years it was a real struggle, so to get this kind of recognition gives us all a life.”

The team at Blackburn’s Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, on Whalley New Road, were also delighted to win.