Two NHS trusts in Lancashire are among 14 across the country set to be investigated in a new national review into “failures” in maternity and neonatal care.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust have both been named in the investigation, which will be led by Baroness Valerie Amos.

The review aims to address systemic problems in maternity services spanning more than 15 years, with bereaved families placed “at the heart” of the work.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “What they have experienced is devastating and their strength will help protect other families from enduring what they have been through.

“I know that NHS maternity and neonatal workers want the best for these mothers and babies, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but I cannot turn a blind eye to failures in the system.

“Every single preventable tragedy is one too many. Harmed and bereaved families will be right at the heart of this investigation to ensure no-one has to suffer like this again.”

The announcement comes after a series of independent reviews at trusts across England found repeated failings, including safety concerns being overlooked, women’s voices ignored, and poor leadership creating toxic workplace cultures.

Baroness Amos said it was “vital” that mothers and families are “fully heard” in the process.

She added: “Their experiences – including those of fathers and non-birthing partners – will guide our work and shape the national recommendations we will publish.

“We will pay particular attention to the inequalities faced by black and Asian women and by families from marginalised groups, whose voices have too often been overlooked.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Google

Other trusts involved include Shrewsbury and Telford, East Kent, Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Oxford University Hospitals.

Local trusts respond

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We welcome the national focus on learning and improvement in maternity services. The safety of mothers and babies is vitally important.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to strengthen care, recruit, and support staff, and implement the recommendations of the Ockenden review and Better Births programme. A CQC inspection in March 2025 found the safety of our maternity services had improved and the responsiveness of services was Good.

“We know there is more work to do and look forward to working with the national team, learning from others, and sharing how we’ve made progress. We are determined to continue improving our maternity services and ensuring local families have confidence in the care we provide.”

Royal Lancaster Infirmary | Kelvin Stuttard

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said : “The National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation is an important piece of work that will give all NHS trusts the opportunity to learn from each other and improve the maternity services offered across the country.

“We are pleased to have been identified as a Trust who can share good practice with others as a result of the significant improvements our teams have made following the Morecambe Bay Investigation in 2015 and our involvement in the national Recovery Support Programme and the Maternity Safety Support Programme.

“Our vast geography, varied population demographics and involvement in a previous national investigation put us in a good position to be able to share our experiences and support other trusts who are working to improve.

“We look forward to supporting the investigation and working with other trusts to share the learning and improvements we have made over recent years. We are also keen to listen and work with our service users and families to take forward any further opportunities to improve as a result of this work.”

The national investigation will make recommendations for improving safety, transparency and culture in maternity care.

A report is expected to be published after its conclusion.