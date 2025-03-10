Two Lancashire men who sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl have been jailed.

The victim was sexually assaulted numerous times over a month-long period.

She was also subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette.

Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R) have been jailed after sexually abusing a teenage girl | Lancashire Police

James Palmer and Thomas Bates were jailed at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual activity with a child including penetration and also causing a child to watch a sexual act when he showed her pornography.

He was jailed for eight years.

Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child including penetration and assault.

He was jailed for three years.

Both men were given sexual harm prevention orders and lifetime restraining orders.

DC Cheryl Greer, of the West child exploitation team, said: “First and foremost I would like to commend the bravery of the victim for having the strength to come forward and speak about what happened to her – we would not have been able to secure justice without her courage.

“These two men clearly knew their victim was only 14 and yet they continued to sexually abuse her for their own gratification.

“I welcome the sentences given by the court and I hope that it gives others who may have suffered similar abuse the confidence to come forward and report it to police, safe in the knowledge they will be dealt with professionally and with sensitivity and that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts.”