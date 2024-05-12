Two fire engines from Preston and Chorley tackle fire after 4 gardens set ablaze on quiet Lostock Hall street
Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines from Preston & Chorley were called to an incident in Lostock Hall.
At 2.25pm on Saturday, May 11, two fire engines from Preston and Chorley attended a fire on a quiet Lostock Hall street.
The incident involved four gardens on Laburnum Avenue, Lostock Hall, with firefighters using one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were detained for approximately one hour.
