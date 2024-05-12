Two fire engines from Preston and Chorley tackle fire after 4 gardens set ablaze on quiet Lostock Hall street

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th May 2024, 11:35 BST
Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines from Preston & Chorley were called to an incident in Lostock Hall.

The incident involved four gardens on Laburnum Avenue, Lostock Hall, with firefighters using one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were detained for approximately one hour.

