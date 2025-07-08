Two 'bulldog-type' dogs seized after robbery victim and police officer bitten in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:53 BST
A robbery in Blackpool ended with both the victim and a police officer being bitten by a dog - prompting the seizure of two “bulldogs” and the arrest of three people.

A man in his 40s was reportedly mugged and robbed of his mobile phone on Queen Street at around 12.35pm on Monday.

One of the offenders' dogs reportedly bit the victim during the incident, leaving him with several wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A robbery in Blackpool ended with both the victim and a police officer being bitten by a dogplaceholder image
A robbery in Blackpool ended with both the victim and a police officer being bitten by a dog | Contributed

A police officer who responded to the scene was also bitten by a dog, though their injuries were described as minor.

The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two dogs – believed to be bulldog-type breeds – were seized by officers as part of the investigation.

Three people – a man and a woman in their 20s, and a man in his 30s – were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They were bailed while enquiries continued.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information and footage that could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0560 of July 7.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

