Two Blackpool men arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £9k in cash found in car on M55
Two Blackpool men have been arrested after £9k in cash was found in a car on M55.
Police stopped a red Toyota Yarris at around 12.10am today.
Officers said they had reason to search the vehicle under the misuse of drugs act.
They subsequently found approximately £9,000 of cash in a suitcase behind the driver’s seat.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.