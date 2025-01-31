Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Blackpool men have been arrested after £9k in cash was found in a car on M55.

Police stopped a red Toyota Yarris at around 12.10am today.

Officers said they had reason to search the vehicle under the misuse of drugs act.

Two men have been arrested after £9k in cash was found in a car on M55 | Contributed

They subsequently found approximately £9,000 of cash in a suitcase behind the driver’s seat.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.