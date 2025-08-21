Two arrested after police swoop on Chorley street amid reports of stolen puppies being sold

Two people have been arrested after police swooped on a street in Chorley amid reports of stolen puppies being sold.

Officers were called shortly before midday on Monday following concerns that a man and woman were attempting to sell four dogs on Chapel Street.

After a search of the area, police arrested a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of theft and animal cruelty.

Two people were arrested following reports stolen puppies were being sold on a street in Chorleyplaceholder image
Two people were arrested following reports stolen puppies were being sold on a street in Chorley | Contributed

The puppies were recovered at the scene and have since been given veterinary checks.

Officers confirmed the dogs are safe and are receiving ongoing treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are working closely with the RSPCA on this matter and thanks to Chorley vets for their assistance on the day.

“The matter remains under investigation.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the Chapel Street area between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Monday.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to call 101, quoting log reference LC-20250818-0561.

