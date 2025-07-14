A high-speed police pursuit through Nelson ended in a crash that left two men in hospital.

The incident began when a blue Audi S3 saloon failed to stop for police on Regent Street shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Officers gave chase but lost sight of the vehicle shortly before it ploughed into a Nissan Qashqai and a parked car on Hallam Road, near the junction with Hazelwood Road.

When police arrived at the scene moments later, they found the aftermath of the collision and detained two men who had been in the Audi.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent.

He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained today.

A second man, aged 23, was arrested on the same offences. He sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital before being sent to police custody.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, who was caught in the collision, suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

PC Simon Grounds, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation, Unit said: “Our enquiries into this collision are in their early stages, and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to get in touch."

“Although we have made two arrests, we are continuing to appeal for your assistance.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage on the route along Hallam Road between 4.55pm and 5.10pm yesterday to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 1151 of July 13 or email [email protected].