Two air ambulances respond to incident in Buckshaw Village

Two air ambulances were called to an incident in Buckshaw Village on Monday, July 26.

Two air ambulances landed in the field near Buckshaw Parkway railway station at approximately 2.45pm, eyewitnesses said.

Onlookers also reported a land ambulance had attended the scene as well as a police car.

It has since been confirmed paramedics were responding to an "incident at a private address".

One person has been taken to hospital by road, but North West Ambulance Service said they were "unable to provide any more details about this incident".