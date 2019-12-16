Twitching, tea with Father Christmas....and some time out!

Have your say

Here's five things to do today....

Tea with Father Christmas

Father Christmas is back at The Mill this December for fun-filled evenings of delicious food, arts and crafts, songs, dancing, games and gifts for all the family.

Enjoy Christmas card making, gingerbread decorating, festive food, a seasonal sing-a-long and a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, including a gift for every child.

All this festive fun takes place at The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until December 18.

Tickets are £10 per child and £12.50 for adults. Book your place at www.themillatstcatherinespark.co.uk.

Vanishing Point

Tonight, UCLanDance present an evening of performances, celebrating the amazing work produced locally. See students and special guests at the Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston from 7.30pm. Find more at www.facebook.com/DanceUCLan

Wellbeing Workshop

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772 695365.

Preston Society: Birdwatching & Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday at 7.30pm. Tonight’s subject is ‘Birds in Folk Song’ by Derek Gifford at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham, entry £3. Visitors welcome £3 on the door. Call 07713 975321.

ALMO - The Shop Around the Corner (U)

Part of The Dukes A Life More Ord-inary programme, the Lancaster theatre is showing a dementia friendly screening of The Shop Around the Corner (U) at 2pm today. Tickets start at £5.50 with free admission for one friend. Call 01524 598500

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk