Tv stars in Alice in Wonderland panto at The Grand

Pantomime

Can’t wait for Christmas? Why not go to see the Alice in Wonderland pantomime which is coming to The Grand in Lancaster? The 2012 Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler and Sully star as the title role of Alice (and her dog). They explore a Wonderland ruled over by Men Behaving Badly’s Leslie Ash in her fiendish role of Queen of Hearts and inhabited by Get Your Own Back’s Dave Benson Phillips (pictured) as the outrageous Mad Hatter. Completing the cast is comic Ryan Greaves as Wally the White Rabbit, Phylip Harries as the dame Duchess Dolly and Kate Salmon as the Cheshire Cat. Young dancers will be provided by local dance schools. Alice in Wonderland is on Monday (March 26), at 3pm and 7pm. Call the box office on 01524 64695.