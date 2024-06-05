TUSC campaign is launched on market day in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign to elect Martin Powell-Davies, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate, as MP for Chorley was officially launched yesterday, Tuesday June 4th, on a rainy market day in Chorley Town Centre.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Martin and his campaign supporters held banners and gave out leaflets in the town centre, highlighting Martin's campaign "for homes and health, not inequality and war" and to be "a speaker for working people, not the wealthy".

