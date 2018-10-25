True Bearing in Chorley raises funds for Derian and Brian House as part of 15th anniversary

A financial firm marked its 15th anniversary by raising more than £2,000 for two children’s hospices.



True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners in Euxton, held the charity event at Barton Grange Hotel, Barton, in aid of Derian House, in Chorley, and Brian House, in Blackpool.

The two hospices have been providing palliative, specialist, respite, and end of life care for children and young adults across the North West for over 20 years.

Read more: True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners mark 15 years in business with grand expansion plans and Derian House 25th anniversary: Call for Lancashire's MPs to provide more funding



Elaine Middleton, corporate fund-raising manager at Derian House, said: “The 15th birthday fund-raising exceeded all expectations, we are delighted to be working with True Bearing and happy to share the event with Brian House.

“On behalf of everyone at Derian House, I’d like to say a huge thank you to True Bearing who have been supporting us since May of this year with a charity boxing match, Walk the Bay and now including us as part of their 15th birthday celebrations. We are so grateful for their help.”

This year, Derian House needs more than £11,000 per day, and Brian House, a smaller hospice £3,300 per day to enable them to keep their doors open to help these sick children and their families.

Carol Wylde, clinical manager at Brian House, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at True Bearing and the guests at their 15th birthday party who have raised such an impressive amount of money for Brian House.

“As a local children’s hospice, we rely on fund-raising to enable us to meet the needs of our area’s most fragile children and to give them the chance to play and have fun as all children should. This support will directly benefit those children and their families who rely on our care and facilities.”

George Critchley, chairman of True Bearing, said: “Our 15th birthday party was a fabulous evening of celebration. We wanted to celebrate our business growth and success with the staff who have all played some part in us achieving our business goals. We also felt it fitting to include a fund-raising event to help give something back to the community to which has served us during this time.”