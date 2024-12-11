The family of a 17-year-old Lancashire boy who died from drug toxicity said they should have been told about their son's “suicide plan” by his psychologist and that he was ‘crying out for help’.

Samuel Prince, of Shaw Green Crescent, Euxton, near Chorley, died in April after being found unresponsive in bed at his father's home on Collingwood Road.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor has resumed the inquest into Sam's death at Preston Coroners Court.

The teenager was described as "vulnerable", with suicidal thoughts and had been diagnosed with ADHD and was also suspected of having autism.

Dr Andrew McLean, psychologist with a specialist mental health team at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital told the hearing Sam was being treated with medication and behavioural therapy to help him deal with his emotional problems.

Preston Coroner's Court | Lancashire Post

Dr McLean was questioned by Sam's mother Julie Braithwaite about a "suicide plan" that her son had spoken to him about.

She asked Dr McLean why he had not told the family about it, enabling them to take extra safety steps to keep Sam safe.

She said: "I can't understand why you didn't think that it could have been something that was worth sharing with us.”

She added: "Three days later he died in the exact same way that he told you he would."

Dr McLean said it was an "abstract plan" and although Sam had spoken about it, he hadn't put the plan into place.

The inquest heard that Sam was found dead at his father's home after a night out.

There was evidence of drug use in his bedroom.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Toxicology tests found traces of drugs that could cause death.

The inquest was told at an earlier hearing that Sam had been a pupil at St Michael’s C of E High School in Chorley until the start of Year 10 in September 2021.

School safeguarding lead John Kirkpatrick told the court that there had been “incidents” at this time, after which Sam had moved to Shaftesbury High School in Chorley, a facility for children who have been permanently excluded from school or needed additional help for medical needs.

Sam was on a medical placement and Mr and Mrs Braithwaite said they believed Sam was “groomed” into drug use by other pupils there.

Mrs Braithwaite said that while Sam had used cannabis before, he only began buying drugs when he was a pupil at Shaftesbury.

Sam's mother and stepfather have told the hearing that Sam was "crying out for help" from mental health services.

The hearing continues.