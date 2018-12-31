Triumph as live theatre returns to Palace cinema with 'Longridge Does A Christmas Carol'

REVIEW: Longridge Does A Christmas Carol. Palace Cinema Longridge, December 19-22, 2018.

What a fabulous Christmas and new year gift for Longridge.

Lara Hewitt brought live theatre back to the town’s Palace cinema for four splendid evenings.

In the process the Palace owner and manager showcased the talents of many local residents in a community production to be proud of.

Lara, who penned this Christmas Carol, complete with numerous local references, had a stellar cast.

The compelling script, a localised version of the famous Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, was the perfect vehicle for performers aged from seven to 70 to showcase their talent. From the youngest to the oldest lines were delivered with clarity and a great sense of timing.

There was room for songs a plenty and even a little dance in this entertaining production, which started with an open audition call in late summer.

Mike Prendergast’s Scrooge found time to create a fine rapport with the audience and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future provided memorable performances.There were many splendid cameo performances too.

Special praise goes to Andrew Barber who played the ghost of Christmas Past on the night of this review. John Livesly as Tiny Tim also gave a fine demonstration of his dancing skills.

Overall this was a very fine team effort with everyone contributing to the success of the debut performance of The Palace Players.

That team included programme design by Melanie Hardinge, lighting, sound and technology by Mark and Amber Shepherd of Vertigo Solutions, lighting design by Ethan Cooper and set by Milly Seed and Robert Parkinson.

Let’s hope this is just the start of many such performances.