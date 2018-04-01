Tributes paid to Preston father-of-three killed in M62 crash

Tributes have been paid to a Lancashire motorcyclist who was killed in a motorway crash.

Karl Chester, aged 36, died in a collision on the M62 on Good Friday.

The father-of-three was married to Karen, landlady of Barneys Piano Bar in Church Street, Preston.

Karen told the Post today: “‘He was absolutely loved by many.

“He has only left our sight, he will always ride strong in our hearts.”

In an emotional message to her husband, she added: “Sleep tight my love and ride free.”

Dozens of tributes to Karl were posted on social media, prompting his widow to post: “I would like to thank you all for your kind words. Karl was our rock.”

Sarah Ward posted on Facebook :”He genuinely was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.”

Hannah McCarthy said: “Karl was such a great person.”

Christine Wise posted:” RIP Karl – such a sad loss. We are gutted for your family, it will be strange not to see you tinkering with your bike”

Kerry-Ann Fernandez said: “Karl was an amazing person and he will be missed by many.”

Anita Carmichael said: “ You’ll be missed more than you’ll know by everyone, Karl .”

Karl – father to Harry, Paige and Xander – worked at Leyland Trucks.

He was killed in a crash on Good Friday near Rishworth Moor on the Lancashire/Greater Manchester border.

The keen biker was riding his silver Aprilia motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai close to the exit slip road at Junction 22, at about 11.25am.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Qashqai driver has been spoken to by officers.

The accident closed part of the motorway, causing chaos for Easter daytrippers, with massive tailbacks developing until the motorway finally re-opened at around 5:45pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and is appealing for anyone who witnessed it or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to contact them on 101 quoting log 686 of 30 March.

Any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision are also asked to contact the team.